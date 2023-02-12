Officer dies after falling off of bridge while making an arrest, Colorado police say

A Fountain police officer critically injured in a 40-foot fall from a bridge while making arrests in a carjacking case has died, Colorado officials reported.

Officer Julian Becerra, who had been hospitalized in critical condition since the Feb. 2 fall, died Saturday, Feb. 11, the Fountain Police Department said in a news release.

He fell off a bridge in Colorado Springs while trying to arrest three Pueblo residents accused of carjacking who had led officers on a lengthy chase, KRDO reported.

Police said they announced his death with “extreme sadness.”

Becerra, a K-9 officer, was a U.S. Air Force veteran who had been with the Fountain Police Department for almost five years, KDVR reported.

Becerra leaves his wife and two young children, an 8-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son, according to a GoFundMe account set up for his family.

The account had raised $58,000 as of Sunday, Feb. 12.

Fountain is a city of 30,000 people about 85 miles south of Denver.

