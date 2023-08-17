Officer discovers hit-and-run by running over body in street, California police say

A Rialto police officer who ran over something in the street discovered it was the body of a man killed in an earlier hit-and-run crash, California police said.

The officer reported hitting a body later identified as DeAngelo Banks, 37, of Fontana, at 4:37 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, a police news release said.

An investigation showed Banks had been hit by a 2003 Ford Expedition SUV while walking in the street, police said.

Investigators found the SUV on Tuesday, Aug. 15, and surveillance showed Bryan Perez, 23, of Rialto, get in and drive away, police said.

Officers later interviewed Perez and found evidence the SUV had struck Banks, police said. He was arrested on a charge of hit-and-run causing injury or death.

Rialto is about 60 miles east of Los Angeles.

