Officer doing welfare check dies after he’s shot and left in ditch, Virginia police say

A suspect is in custody after a Virginia police officer was shot and killed during a welfare check, officials said.

Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler was asked to conduct a welfare check on a person at a vacant home in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, just after 4 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, according to a news release from Virginia State Police.

“When Officer Chandler arrived at the residence, he encountered at least one individual,” police said. “It was during this encounter that Officer Chandler was shot.”

A deputy with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home to find Chandler unconscious in a ditch, police said. Chandler’s car and another vehicle were at the home but “there was no other person at the scene.”

Chandler was taken to Norton Community Hospital and flown to Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee, police said.

He died from his injuries “with his family at his side” around 7 p.m. that evening, police said.

“Please keep his family in your prayers tonight, as this should have been a day to celebrate his 29th birthday — not a day to mourn his passing,” Big Stone Gap Police Chief Stephen Hamm said in a statement, according to Virginia State Police.

Hamm said Chandler’s “battle to survive today was truly miraculous.”

“Mike’s loss will be felt by our town and across all of Wise County. Not only did he serve as an officer with the Town of Big Stone Gap Police Department, but also as a volunteer with the Big Stone Gap Fire Department,” Hamm said.

The Big Stone Gap Fire Department posted about Chandler’s death on Facebook.

“We have lost our brother tonight! Heaven gained another Guardian Angel to help fight the evil of this old world,” the fire department wrote. “Rest In Peace 5508 we have the watch from here!”

A 33-year-old suspect from Big Stone Gap, who police did not name, was apprehended at a Travel Inn in Kingsport, Tennessee, around 8 p.m. Nov. 13. and taken into custody.

“He is currently being held on probation violations out of South Carolina and Wise County, (Virginia),” Virginia State Police said. “Charges related to the shooting of the officer are pending at this time.”

Officials said they are still investigating and that anyone with information on the case should contact the Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

No other information had been released as of Nov. 14.

Big Stone Gap is in southwest Virginia, near the border with Kentucky.

