Officer dragged to safety during shootout with suspect, video shows

Meta and Snap are the latest tech firms to get formal requests for information (RFI) from the European Commission about the steps they're taking to safeguard minors on their platforms in line with requirements set out in the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA). Yesterday the Commission sent similar RFIs to TikTok and YouTube also focused on child protection. The safety of minors has quickly emerged as a priority area for the EU's DSA oversight.