Officer dragged to safety during shootout with suspect, video shows
A good Samaritan spoke with ABC13 after risking his life in the middle of a shootout on the Southwest Freeway to drag an officer who was shot to safety.
A good Samaritan spoke with ABC13 after risking his life in the middle of a shootout on the Southwest Freeway to drag an officer who was shot to safety.
You never knew you needed these — but you absolutely do.
An increasing number of millennials, ages 27-42, make up the sandwich generation — those who care for both children and elderly relatives at the same time. Here's how they should prepare.
Women everywhere are proclaiming these to be the best-fitting jeans.
More than 8,000 shoppers rave about this pillow.
Nonstick and easy to clean, more than 2,000 shoppers rave about how these doodads make dinner time even easier.
Rivian Automotive Inc.’s chief executive officer said that new orders are driving up the average sales price of its electric vehicles.
Score a 50-inch Vizio 4K smart TV for under $250, a massive heated blanket for $50 off and much, much more.
One way to understand America's dour economic mood might be to study why people tend to focus more on losses than on gains.
Cleaning your steering wheel should be a regular part of your car care routine. It can keep your hands clean and make driving more comfortable.
The Bulldogs had over 600 yards of offense in the 52-17 win.
A Reuters investigation into SpaceX has uncovered more than 600 injuries going back to 2014, at multiple facilities across the country. Workers who spoke to the publication said CEO Elon Musk prioritizes getting to Mars over safety protocols.
You'll be sore in more ways than one if you don't grab 'the best thing on the planet' while it's on mega-sale.
Despite their exceptional sacrifice and service to our country, many military veterans have a difficult time transitioning to civilian life. For many, the central challenge is around navigating the community-based services that were generally provided for you while in the military. Many HR leaders believe vets are rigid, “agentic,” and lacking in emotional intelligence and interpersonal skills.
Snag a popular portable charger for $16, JBL headphones for 50% off, a massage gun for $21 and more great deals.
Keep the gifting going all through December. These picks for kids and adults come filled with beauty products, chocolates, coffee, toys and spirits.
Meta and Snap are the latest tech firms to get formal requests for information (RFI) from the European Commission about the steps they're taking to safeguard minors on their platforms in line with requirements set out in the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA). Yesterday the Commission sent similar RFIs to TikTok and YouTube also focused on child protection. The safety of minors has quickly emerged as a priority area for the EU's DSA oversight.
The budget-friendly gizmo also monitors calories burned, steps walked, heart rate and even how well you slept.
Time for our latest fantasy hockey waiver wire adds, and Evan Berofsky has the best pickups for your roster.
Stocks close out a winning week with a bang as tech led the way higher.
2024 Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport have improved features that earned it the highest Top Safety Pick+ rating from IIHS.