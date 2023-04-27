Officer’s ear partially torn off in Fresno arrest. Suspect has been apprehended five times

A Fresno police officer had his ear partially torn off while attempting to arrest a burglary suspect Thursday morning.

The officer had responded to an alarm call at the Citi Bank on Kern and M streets around 6:15 a.m. and found shattered glass, according to Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega.

While waiting for backup units, he saw a man come out and run from the bank.

The officer gave chase and tackled the man.

Once the suspect was under control, colleagues saw the officer bleeding from the head area and noticed his right ear was partially torn off, Trueba Vega said. The officer was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he was reported to be in stable condition.

According to police, this wasn’t this suspect’s first run-in with law enforcement in the past few days. He has been arrested at least five times in the last two weeks, Trueba Vega said.

In fact, he had been released from Fresno County Jail earlier Thursday morning.

The suspect was again taken into custody and will be charged with burglary and resisting arrest, Trueba Vega said.

No other details were immediately available.