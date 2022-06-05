A year after Officer Familia's death, Worcester Police Memorial Ceremony honors 15 city officers who died in 2021

WORCESTER — A plaque in honor of fallen city Police Officer Enmanuel "Manny" Familia a day after the one-year anniversary of his heroic attempt to rescue a teenager at Green Hill Pond was unveiled Sunday morning in front of police headquarters during the department's annual Worcester Police Memorial Ceremony.

In addition to Familia, 14 other members of the city Police Department who died in 2021 were memorialized on Memorial Sunday that featured remarks from Police Chief Steven M. Sargent, Mayor Joseph M. Petty and Acting City Manager Eric Batista, as well as a wreath laying and bell ringing.

The tradition has been conducted by the Police Department since the late 1800s.

"I can tell you for me personally, the past year has been the most difficult in my career (in) more than 35 years," said Sargent, who added that three months later another city police officer, Ignacio Garcia, died of pancreatic cancer in September.

A wreath is placed near the walkway to the memorial during Sunday's annual Worcester Police Memorial Ceremony.

"While we continue to heal from these losses, we've learned some values and lessons from these losses. We've been taught to never take each other for granted," Sargent said.

According to a Worcester Police Department Facebook post, members of the Familia family gathered Saturday at Green Hill Park for a private ceremony that included a wreath laying ceremony and the formal unveiling of a renamed street, Officer Manny Familia Way.

Some family members attended Sunday's ceremony as well, a police official said.

Officer LaRange remembered

Also Sunday, police, retired members of the force and family members honored Officer Frank LaRange, who died in November.

LaRange's brother, Police Sgt. Don LaRange Jr., who has been with the department for 37 years, was greeted and hugged by people expressing their condolences.

Worcester Police Sgt. Don LaRange salutes the flag at half mast near the close of Sunday's police memorial ceremony. LaRange, who has been on the force for 35-plus years, comes from a family of police officers, including his brother, Frank LaRange Jr., who died in 2021.

Don said his brother was injured on duty and retired after six or seven years. Frank's death last year was unexpected, he said.

Don added that Frank was a classmate with Chief Sargent, while his youngest brother, Anthony LaRange, is also a city police officer.

Don said his father, Frank LaRange Sr., who died in 2014, also was a sergeant with the Police Department.

The Worcester Police Department honored the memory of:

Lt. Paul Lukas

Sgt.John Eager

Sgt. Norman Hodgerney

Sgt. Walter McGrath

Police Officer John Berube

Police Officer Carney Clary

Police Officer William Daly

Police Officer Enmanuel Familia

Police Officer Paul Favreau

Police Officer Ignacio Garcia

Police Officer Richard Izbicki

Police Officer Frank LaRange

Police Officer Paul Maki

Police Officer Anthony Martello

Police Officer Charles Moynihan

