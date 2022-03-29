Officer fatally shoots man attacking him in police building

·1 min read

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Police in California say a police detective fatally shot a man who was attacking him inside his office Tuesday at police headquarters.

The man was not supposed to be at the police department’s headquarters and it was not immediately clear how he gained access to the building, which has secured gates and doors, said Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama.

“It's very troubling to me to figure out that a person with bad intentions could enter into police headquarters and cause harm to one of my police officers,” Balderrama said during a news conference.

He said the man entered the detective's office on the first floor and began assaulting him with an unknown object, cutting the officer on the neck and head. After a struggle, the officer fired at least one shot, killing the man, Balderrama said.

He didn't identify the man but described him as 6 feet (1.8 meters) tall, more than 300 pounds (136 kilograms) and around 25 years old.

The officer, who is in his late 40s or early 50s, was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, Balderrama said.

Balderrama said police are still trying to determine the reason for the attack and whether the man used a knife or an object he found at the detective's office.

“We don’t know what their motive is at this point. What we do know is that these last couple of years, we’ve seen an increase in assaults on police officers across the country," Balderrama said. "I don’t want to speculate as to what the motive was, what the intentions were of this individual but I am very glad to say that my officer is going to be okay.”

Recommended Stories

  • Looking for a rare wild bird that may not be there

    Want to track down the existence of the black-capped vireo at Lake Stanley Draper?

  • Tucson police officers fatally shoot man near Camino Seco, Old Spanish Trail

    It is unclear how many officers were involved and no information was released on the man who was shot.

  • Bystander hit during shootout in front of South Memphis store, MPD says

    The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is asking for help to find two people following a shootout in front of a South Memphis business, according to police.

  • Teenager dies after police found him with multiple gunshot wounds, CMPD says

    Details about a suspect or a possible motive have not been released. It’s the 19th homicide this year, police data show.

  • Chinese man bikes across the US on ‘lonely’ trip to support Hong Kong independence

    A Chinese man is hoping to spread awareness about preserving Hong Kong’s independence from mainland China by biking across the United States. Alex Lee has already covered thousands of miles riding from California to Colorado before making a stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Saturday. Despite the safety risks, however, he is determined to continue spreading awareness to keep Hong Kong independent.

  • Texas Most Wanted Fugitive taken into custody in Oregon

    According to a Facebook post by the police department, on Monday, Tulia police were notified by the U.S. Marshall Service that Bishop is in custody.

  • How California is closing its juvenile jails

    A Latina judge is leading California's effort to revamp its juvenile justice system, including the closure of the state's youth prisons.Why it matters: Black and Latino youths are disproportionately incarcerated, and the juvenile justice system has been accused of excessive punishments with higher recidivism rates than those in the adult system. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: Under a law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D)

  • 'His future was stolen': 4 years after GCU student killed in hit-and-run, driver sentenced

    Grand Canyon University student Taylor White was fatally struck in 2018 while jogging. Adrian Favela was sentenced to six years for his death.

  • North Texas real estate agent pleads guilty to participation in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    Jason Hyland, a real estate agent from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, could face up to six months in prison at his sentencing.

  • Sheriff: Officer was fired after failing to challenge his suspension

    Officer Tim Stid​am was placed on leave a week prior to his termination, Sheriff Tom Spangler said.

  • Homeowner, 74, shoots suspected teen burglar inside Akron home Tuesday morning

    A 74-year-old Akron homeowner confronted and shot a suspected burglar, 16, inside his Johnston Street home on Tuesday, Akron police said.

  • Fort Myers man gets prison in armed robbery case; already behind bars for domestic abuse

    Eleuterio Regalado was adjudicated guilty and given a 36-month prison sentence on an armed robbery charge; he also faces charges in Collier County.

  • Blinken, Arab ministers at Israel summit

    STORY: Blinken, who is on a three-nation Middle East and North Africa tour, on Sunday (March 27) met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett who tested positive for coronavirus early on Monday. A State Department spokesperson said Blinken was considered a close contact and would get tested.The summit, dubbed historic by Israel and the four Arab nations attending - Bahrain, Egypt, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates, comes as U.S. allies in the Middle East raise concerns over what they see as a lack of commitment by President Joe Biden's administration to the region.Washington has repeatedly said it remains deeply invested in the region but its focus has been elsewhere - strategically on China and in the near-term on Russia's invasion of Ukraine which started on Feb. 24 and has killed thousands.Blinken has sought to reassure allies over Iran. Speaking in Jerusalem alongside his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, Blinken said on Sunday that restoring a 2015 nuclear deal was the best way to rein in Iran's nuclear programme.But Gulf Arab allies as well as Israel remain concerned.The nuclear talks between world powers and Tehran had been close to an agreement several weeks ago until Russia made last-minute demands of the United States, insisting that sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine should not affect its trade with Iran.After talks with Blinken, Israeli Prime Minister Bennett, who has cautioned that a nuclear deal with Iran would not be binding on Israel, said he hoped Washington would be attentive to regional concerns.Arab and Israeli nations are expected to discuss how to advance their ties after three of the four countries attending normalized ties with Israel through the so-called Abraham Accords brokered by the Trump administration in 2020.

  • Harris: ‘Lynching is not a relic of the past’

    After President Biden signed the Emmett Till Antilynching Act, a law that makes lynching a federal hate crime, Vice President Kamala Harris commented, “Racial acts of terror still occur in our nation. And when they do, we must have the courage to name them and hold the perpetrators to account.”

  • Motorcycle mom surprises son at school: ‘He is so proud to have a cool mother’

    A motorcycle-riding mama gave her son the surprise of his life when she showed up at his school.

  • Deal of the Day: Save up to 38% on a variety of houseplants on Amazon right now

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. This week, Amazon is having a sale on Costa Farms Live Plants ranging from 16%-38% off. There are lots of options: from indoor succulents and money trees to outdoor hibiscus plants. The deal includes a couple of great plant bundles to get your greenhouse started quickly: You can get 18 (that’s right) succulents in grower’s pots for just $29.76 (usually $47.99) or a 4 pack of assorted foliage house plants for $26.99 (usually $29.99).

  • Sanford police amend remarks on investigation into report boy was assaulted on trail

    After saying the incident "did not take place," the Sanford Police Department is saying the incident did not "occur as reported."

  • $10 million lottery prize expires Monday; lucky ticket bought at Rockville gas station

    Where is the winning lottery ticket? That's the $10 million question! And time is running out for the winner to claim the life-changing prize!

  • $10 million lottery prize goes unclaimed: What happens to the money?

    A $10 million Powerball ticket has gone unclaimed making it the largest unclaimed lottery prize in Maryland history.

  • Alcoa (AA) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why

    Alcoa (AA) could produce exceptional returns because of its solid growth attributes.