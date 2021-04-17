Officer fatally shoots man following domestic dispute in NW ABQ

Apr. 17—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An Albuquerque police officer shot and killed a man late Friday night after police responded to a domestic dispute on the West Side.

Tanner Tixier, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the man was armed at the time but he didn't say if the man fired at police.

He said officers responded sometime before 11 p.m. to a domestic dispute in the 10400 block of Coyote Canyon NW, in the Ventana Ranch neighborhood.

Tixier said a man had fired off a gun "during the altercation." He said officers talked with the man, who was still armed, for an hour trying to "convince him to give up peacefully."

"At some point during the encounter an officer fired at least one round, killing the male subject," Tixier said. "This is an officer involved shooting and is being investigated by the Multi-Agency Task Force."

The incident marks the fourth Albuquerque police shooting this year and the second that has been fatal. In the past two weeks there have also been two in custody deaths.

On Wednesday night police said a man who was armed with a knife and had harmed himself died after officers arrived to his home. Then, on April 5, Danny White, 43, died while being arrested by officers. Police have said White "suffered a medical episode."