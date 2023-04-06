Officer fatally shoots murder suspect who allegedly punched her in the head

A murder suspect was fatally shot by a police officer early Wednesday morning in Vernon, according to the South Gate Police Department.

A gang task force was seeking a young man in a homeless encampment, city Police Chief Darren Arakawa said during a televised afternoon news conference. The man ran from officers, fleeing on a bypass, jumping down a 10-foot wall onto a surface street and seeking shelter on a business property.

“Orders were given for the suspect to surrender, but he failed to comply. He then physically assaulted [an] officer and attempted to disarm her,” Arakawa said.

“When he was unable to take her firearm, he proceeded to strike her with an overhand swing with his right fist,” Arakawa said. “After striking the officer, the officer returned fire, striking the suspect two times.”

The officer has been released from a hospital, and the state Department of Justice is investigating the shooting, according to KTLA. The television station also reported that the suspect was not armed at the time he was killed but may have dropped a weapon on a street during the pursuit.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.