Officer fatally shoots a person late Friday in central Wisconsin town of Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS – A Grand Rapids police officer shot and killed a person Friday night, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Details are slim. Around 10:57 p.m., the officer made contact with a person walking near the intersection of 32nd Street South and Airport Avenue in Grand Rapids, according to the DOJ. Initial reports indicated the individual displayed a gun and the officer shot the person, the DOJ said.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the person died at the scene.

The officer was uninjured in the incident, and has been placed on administrative leave, according to the DOJ. That is the norm in such circumstances while an investigation is taking place.

Authorities have not released the name of the person who died, or the officer involved.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation of the incident, with help from the Wood County Sheriff's Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Nekoosa Police Department, the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, and a DCI Crime Response Specialist. The DCI will hand investigative reports to the Wood County District Attorney following its investigation, according to the DOJ.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Officer fatally shoots a person late Friday in central Wisconsin