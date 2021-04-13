Officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, police chief have resigned in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota

Doha Madani
·2 min read
The police officer identified in the shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright and the police chief in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota have resigned, officials announced on Tuesday.

Kim Potter, a 26-year department veteran, fatally shot Wright during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon. Wright died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which classified the manner of death as a homicide. Her union announced her resignation.

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliot announced on Tuesday that Police Chief Tim Gannon would also be resigning.

Officer Kim Potter, part of the Brooklyn Center, Minn., Police negotiation team on May 31, 2007. (Bruce Bisping / Star Tribune via Getty Images file)
Officer Kim Potter, part of the Brooklyn Center, Minn., Police negotiation team on May 31, 2007. (Bruce Bisping / Star Tribune via Getty Images file)

"I have loved very minute of being a police officer and serving this community to the best of my ability, but I believe it is in the best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers if I resign immediately," Potter's resignation letter read.

Elliott advocated for the officer to be put on administrative leave as the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigated. The mayor said the city did not ask for Potter's resignation, which officials were alerted to just before 10 a.m. local time.

"Well, what I understand is that the officer stepping down has the effect, I think, of speaking to one of the things the community, the folks who have been out here protesting, have been calling for: that is that the officer should be relieved of her duties," Elliot said.

"I hope this will bring some calm to the community, but I think ultimately people want justice, they want full accountability under the law. So that's what we're going to continue to work for."

The mayor said later in a press conference Tuesday that he has not yet accepted Potter's resignation after being asked whether he could still fire the officer. He did not say whether he could still fire Potter.

Elliot also declined to answer what reason Gannon offered in his resignation.

Before resigning, Gannon said he believes the officer meant to draw a Taser but "drew their handgun instead of their Taser." A short clip of body camera footage released Monday showed Wright attempting to get back in his car as a female voice could be heard shouting "Taser!"

That same female voice could be heard saying, "Holy s--- I just shot him," as the car pulled away, police said.

Wright’s shooting occurred about 14 miles north of where George Floyd was killed last year, as the officer charged in his death currently faces trial. Tensions in the area reignited with Wright’s death, as protesters mourned the death of another Black man during a police encounter.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.

