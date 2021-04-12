Officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright intended to use Taser, police chief says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brendan Morrow
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The fatal officer-involved shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright appears to have been an accident, the Brooklyn Center Police Department says.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said in a Monday news conference that the officer who shot and killed Wright, a Black man, during a traffic stop in Minnesota on Sunday apparently meant to use their Taser but mistakenly fired a bullet, The New York Times reports.

"It is my belief that the officer had the intention to deploy their Taser, but instead shot Mr. Wright with a single bullet," Gannon said. "This appears to me, from what I viewed, and the officer's reaction and distress immediately after, that this was an accidental discharge that resulted in a tragic death of Mr. Wright."

Police also showed graphic body camera footage from the shooting, in which the officer can be heard shouting "Taser" and, after firing her gun, saying, "Holy s---. I just shot him."

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Sunday night to protest the shooting, which occurred in a suburb about 10 miles from where George Floyd was killed in 2020. Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott on Monday called for the officer's firing, per the Times, vowing that "we will get to the bottom of this" and "do all that is within our power to make sure that justice is done for Daunte Wright."

More stories from theweek.com
Trump finally jumps the shark
7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy
You should start a keyhole garden

Recommended Stories

  • Biden ‘incredibly saddened’ by death of Daunte Wright, White House says

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration is “incredibly saddened” by the death of Daunte Wright at the hands of law enforcement at the weekend, confirming that Joe Biden has been briefed on the incident. President Biden will address the police shooting of Mr Wright in Minnesota in comments at the start of an unrelated event planned for this afternoon. Mr Biden has spoken with the mayor of Brooklyn Center where the incident took place.

  • Police chief says Daunte Wright stopped for driving with expired tags

    Yale University Professor Phillip Goff discusses the deadly shooting of unarmed Black man, Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

  • Psaki: WH saddened by latest Minneapolis shooting

    The White House says they are "incredibly saddened saddened to hear about the loss of life at the hands of law enforcement in Minnesota." (April 12)

  • Brooklyn Center, Minn., police release footage of Daunte Wright shooting, chief says he believes officer mistakenly grabbed gun instead of Taser

    During a press conference on Monday, Brooklyn Center, Minn. released bodycam video of the police shooting of Daunte Wright. Police Chief Tim Gannon said he believes the officer who shot Wright intended to use her Taser, but mistakenly grabbed her firearm.

  • Boise man put on trial for soliciting murder of a child he abused. Jury’s verdict is in

    The Boise man wanted to silence the family that could testify against him, investigators say.

  • Dr. Saphier: Johnson & Johnson vaccine side effects aren’t necessarily ‘causes for concern’

    A fourth site closes over reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine; Fox News medical contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier provides insight on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’

  • Minnesota police released the body-camera footage showing the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright: 'Holy s---. I just shot him.'

    Wright, 20, was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on April 11. Protests erupted in the city following his death.

  • Without Prince Philip, who will be the Queen’s ‘strengths and stays’?

    Amid her deep sadness at her beloved husband’s death, the Queen will not be grieving alone. At home, in Windsor Castle, she is surrounded by a close circle of friends and confidantes, from whom she will take comfort as she comes to terms with effectively being by herself for the first time in 73 years. From family members to loyal ladies-in-waiting and members of her staff who play a crucial behind the scenes supporting role, the Queen has a trusted network who will now be rallying round to guide her as she mourns the man who has “left a huge void in her life” – as the Duke of York revealed his mother had said, speaking outside the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor, yesterday. It will also be a boost to the Queen that Prince Andrew – long-suggested to be a favourite among her offspring – lives at Royal Lodge, only three miles from the castle and is already a frequent visitor. The beleaguered Duke, who stepped back from royal duties in November 2019 over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, is understood to have told friends he intends to be his widowed mother's "rock" as she comes to terms with Philip's death. But all four of her children have repeatedly been to visit her, with Prince Charles and Princess Anne shuttling to Windsor from their Gloucestershire homes of Highgrove House and Gatcombe Park, while the Wessexes are at Bagshot Park, 11 miles away.

  • Minnesota officer meant to grab Taser before shooting Black man during traffic stop, police say

    Daunte Wright, 20, was killed during a traffic stop, sparking tense protests near Minneapolis.

  • Grandfather, mentor and role model: Prince Philip played a crucial part in Prince William's life

    When the Duke of Cambridge was introduced to Matt Smith, the actor who would play his grandfather in The Crown, at a charity event a few years ago, he was asked if he had any advice. “Just one word,” came the reply. “Legend.” The Duke of Edinburgh was a huge presence in Prince William’s life, playing a critical role as mentor, role model and sounding board. Both of similar temperaments, pragmatic, plain speaking and quick witted, the Duke saw a lot of himself in his grandson. He is thought to have felt assured that the institution of the monarchy, to which he had dedicated almost his entire adult life, was in safe hands. From their adoration of Africa to their environmental interests, their love of sailing, horses and polo, the two men shared many common interests. Both were pilots and passionate about shooting and land management. Their relationship was strengthened following the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, when the Duke immediately took on the role of staunch defender.

  • Man killed near Duke University is the third homicide victim in Durham in a week

    A 45-year-old was fatally shot close to Main Street near Duke’s East Campus.

  • Big Brother star Nikki Grahame dies aged 38

    The star, who appeared on the seventh series of Big Brother in 2006, had anorexia.

  • NHL trade deadline tracker: Panthers land former No. 4 overall pick, hang on to Driedger

    Deadline day is here and it’s shaping up to be one of the most exciting ever for the Florida Panthers.

  • Spain to vaccinate 70-79 year olds with J&J's one-dose COVID-19 shot

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spain will initially prioritise people between the ages of 70 and 79 for inoculation with Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, which should start arriving this week, the health minister said on Monday. Spain will take a first delivery of 300,000 doses of the single-shot vaccine on Wednesday morning, Carolina Darias told reporters at Gran Canaria airport after a visit to the Spanish Canary Islands. J&J began delivering its vaccine to EU countries on Monday after some delays due to production issues, European Union officials and the company said.

  • Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism - TV

    DUBAI (Reuters) -An incident at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday was caused by an act of "nuclear terrorism", the country's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said, according to state TV, adding that Tehran reserves the right to take action against the perpetrators. Israel's Kan public radio cited intelligence sources, whose nationality it did not disclose, as saying that Israel's Mossad spy agency had carried out a cyber attack at the site. Earlier on Sunday, the spokesman for Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation (AEOI) had said that a problem with the electrical distribution grid of the Natanz site had caused an incident, Iranian media reported.

  • For the 1st time, Japan is home to a leader of the Masters

    Japan has been sending golfers to the Masters since 1936, with about three dozen players combining for well over 100 appearances at Augusta National. Hideki Matsuyama’s four-shot lead going into Sunday’s final round of the Masters is a breakthrough moment for Japan, which became the 17th nation to see one of its players hold a lead after any round at Augusta National. It was 10 years ago when Matsuyama became the first Asia-Pacific Amateur champion to make the cut and be the low amateur at the Masters.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Two-night ceremony announces first winners

    The ceremony is split over two days for the first time, with more winners to be revealed on Sunday.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: The winners and nominees in full

    See all the winners and nominees for this year's British Academy Film Awards.

  • NASCAR at Martinsville live updates: Martin Truex Jr. wins as caution flags fly

    The latest racing news and lap-by-lap highlights from Martinsville Speedway.

  • Man Accused of Attempting to Sexually Assault 'White' Woman in Response to Anti-Asian Crimes

    An Asian man accused of kidnapping and attempting to sexually assault an Asian woman because he thought she was white has been arrested and charged in Irvine, California last week. Michael Sangbong Rhee, 37, of Lake Forest, allegedly targeted the victim while she was sitting in her car in the area of Harvard Avenue and Coronado Street around 1:30 p.m. on April 8. Armed with a handgun, Rhee first ordered the woman to get in the back of the vehicle if she wanted to live, Irvine police said.