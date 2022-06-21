Officer fatally shot man in Larchmont area of Norfolk, police say

A police officer shot and killed a man in Norfolk Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred at about 5:10 a.m. in the 5500 block of Monroe Place in Norfolk, on the same block as Larchmont Apartments and near Larchmont Elementary School.

The man died at the scene, according to police.

No further details about the incident have been made available. Norfolk police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Check www.pilotonline.com for updates.

Gavin Stone, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com