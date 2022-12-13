Officer is fatally shot outside the Georgia correctional facility where he worked

Authorities are searching for a gunman who fatally shot an officer early Tuesday morning outside the suburban Atlanta correctional facility where he worked, officials said.

Police received a call shortly after 6:20 a.m. about a shooting at the Gwinnett County Comprehensive Corrections Complex. Officers found the senior corrections officer dead in the parking lot, the Gwinnett County Police Department said.

The victim, Scott Riner, 59, had worked for the corrections department for over 10 years, police spokesperson Officer Hideshi Valle said.

Gwinnett County Corrections Officer Scott Riner. (Gwinnett County Police Dept. )

“The Gwinnett Police department would like to extend condolences to his family, friends, and coworkers,” the police department said in a statement. “No arrest has been made, this is an active investigation, and detectives are exploring all motives.”

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp extended his condolences to Riner’s family in a statement on Twitter.

“Marty, the girls, and I are asking all Georgians to join us in praying for the family and loved ones of Officer Scott Riner of Gwinnett County,” he wrote. “As we join them in mourning this tragic loss, we’re also eager to see his killer brought to justice.”

Police released grainy surveillance footage of the person seen in the parking lot around the same time as the shooting.

The Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit is currently investigating the murder of Senior Correctional Officer Scott Riner.



For more information click: https://t.co/brqKeHBjcs pic.twitter.com/4strkbuEZW — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) December 13, 2022

Officers are currently on scene investigating and are asking anyone with information on the incident to come forward.

The correctional complex is an 800-bed facility located in Lawrenceville, about 40 minutes from Atlanta.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com