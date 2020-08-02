Officer finds ‘large, thick piece of mucus’ in coffee at Dunkin’, Illinois police say

A worker at a Dunkin’ doughnut shop in Chicago was arrested after a state trooper said he found spit in his coffee Thursday night, Illinois police say.

Around 10:20 p.m., an Illinois State Police trooper bought a large black coffee at a Dunkin’ location in Chicago, police said in a news release.

The coffee was very hot, so the trooper removed the lid from the drink to let it cool off, police said. That’s when the trooper found “a large, thick piece of mucus” floating in the cup, according to officials.

It was later confirmed to be saliva.

After an investigation, officials arrested Dunkin’ worker Vincent J. Sessler, 25, on Friday, police said.

He’s charged with disorderly conduct, battery to a peace officer and reckless conduct, officials said. On Saturday, he was still in police custody.

“This is outrageous and disgusting. The men and women of the Illinois State Police put their heart and soul into protecting the lives and rights of all people in this state every day,” Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly said in the release. “They deserve better than this insulting and dangerous treatment.”

Kelly added that all ISP officers and employees will be barred from visiting the Dunkin’ location.

A Dunkin’ spokesperson told CNN that Sessler was fired.

“Dunkin’ has a deep appreciation for police officers who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe, and the franchise owner has reached out directly to the officer to apologize for the experience,” the spokesperson said, according to CNN.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.