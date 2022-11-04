Officer finds meth, heroin on traffic stop

Nov. 4—An Odessa police officer who pulled a man over for driving 17 miles over the speed limit ended up seizing more than 67 grams of methamphetamine and five grams of heroin Wednesday afternoon.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an officer pulled Chris James Gros of Monahans over in the Walmart parking lot on John Ben Shepherd Parkway after his sergeant spotted him traveling 62 in a 45 mph zone in a Nissan Pathfinder.

The officer became suspicious of the 36-year-old because he was shaking profusely and his driver's license and car registration were listed under difference addresses and the insurance card he provided was under someone else's name with yet another different address.

The report stated the officer knows "people tend to use multiple different addresses when commonly engaged in criminal activity as it's harder for law enforcement to monitor or find persons."

Gros agreed to let the officer search his vehicle and the officer's canine partner alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle. According to the report, during the ensuing search, the officer found 67.4 grams of meth in the Nissan and 5.2 grams of heroin in Gros' pants.

Gros was booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of two counts of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance, greater than 4 grams, less than 200 grams, a first-degree felony punishable by five years to life in prison. He remained in the jail Friday on surety bonds totaling $140,000.