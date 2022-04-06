Officer fired over PepperBall-launcher incident at Delaware County jail

MUNCIE, Ind. — A correctional officer at the Delaware County jail has been fired over allegations he discharged a PepperBall launcher into a cellblock, striking a prisoner with a projectile.

In a Wednesday release, Jeff Stanley, chief deputy of the Delaware County Sheriff's Department, said the incident took place at 11:55 p.m. on March 31.

Stanley said the officer "discharged a PepperBall launcher with inert powder from the jail's control room into one of the cellblocks.

"One inmate was struck in the back by one of the projectiles which resulted in minor bruising but didn't require medical attention."

Friends of inmate Mickey Reese Joyce Jr. — a 32-year-old Muncie man awaiting trial on meth-dealing charges — this week told The Star Press that he had been struck in the back with a projectile fired from the device.

An internal review of the incident determined the correctional officer "acted in violation of several of the jail's policies, including the jail's use-of-force policy."

Indiana State Police have been asked to conduct an "independent criminal investigation." The fired officer's name was not released.

"The Delaware County Sheriff's Office in no way condones unlawful or punitive uses of force by deputies or correctional staff," the release said.

Last week, another inmate, Christopher Brett Taylor, filed a Delaware Circuit Court 2 lawsuit against the jail and a correctional officer.

Taylor, 31, said he was handcuffed and being removed from his cell by the officer when he was injured on March 21. He said the officer "slammed" him against a wall and onto the floor several times, "busting my face open, causing me great pain."

The inmate — awaiting trial on several charges, including burglary, criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement — said he later received 12 stitches to close his facial injury at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Stanley said the March 21 incident began when Taylor "hung towels over the window into his cell to prevent the correctional staff from having a clear and unobstructed view."

"This action by the inmate is against the jail rules, and has the potential to create a dangerous situation for both inmates and correctional staff members," he said.

The chief deputy said Taylor was handcuffed and was being led to a segregation cell when he "refused to walk, and became deadweight."

The inmate and correctional officer both fell down, Stanley said, "resulting in a cut to the inmate's forehead."

That incident is also being investigated by state police, "with full cooperation from the Delaware County Sheriff's Office."

