Officer fires shot while chasing suspects

Jul. 14—TUPELO — A police officer chasing three suspects in a possible shooting was attacked by a dog and discharged his weapon.

The dog was not injured. The suspects were captured a short time later.

According to Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, officers in the area of Hibner Street off West Jackson Street heard gunshots around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday July 13. While attempting to make contact with three male suspects, the suspects fled on foot.

"During that exchange, one TPD officer was bitten by a dog and discharged his firearm in an attempt to get the dog to stop biting," McDougald said. "The dog was not hit but did release and was later secured by the owner."

The officer suffered deep lacerations to the leg and is currently being treated.

The suspects were later captured in the area. McDougald did not say if the suspects have been charged with anything, only that the investigation is ongoing.

He hopes to release more information at a later date.

