15-year-old accused in fire that killed sister found ‘distressed’ at nearby church

Rockdale County police are giving new insight into the state of mind of a 15-year-old boy accused of burning down his family’s home and killing his 10-year-old sister.

The fire broke out at a home on Beaver Road in Loganville early Easter morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Firefighters initially believed that two children, ages 10 and 15, were still inside the home. When the fire was out, firefighters found a 10-year-old girl dead inside. The 15-year-old boy was found safe, but later arrested on murder charges.

Channel 2 is not identifying either child because they are juveniles and potential victims of abuse.

RELATED STORIES:

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office said that on April 17 around 8:30 a.m., deputies arrived at a church in Conyers in reference to a runaway.

When Corporal Banks arrived at Bethel Christian Church, he found the boy to be acting bizarre and distressed.

Banks used crisis intervention strategies to talk to the boy, who told him that he started a fire at his home in Loganville.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Rockdale deputies then called Gwinnett County police and confirmed they were conducting an arson investigation.

The child was transferred into the custody of Gwinnett County police.

Gwinnett County police have since launched an investigation into potential child abuse at the home.

A total of five children lived at the home, ranging in age from 8 - 17.

The 15-year-old is being held in a regional youth detention facility as his parents face a fight to keep their three remaining children.

State investigators said the children lived in deplorable conditions for years, and they believe that treatment will likely recur if they are allowed to remain at home.

A state investigator wrote an affidavit to take the three remaining children — ages 17, 12 and 8 — into state custody, saying, “The children have not been in school in years, the home has no sewage system, the children have been using buckets to relieve themselves, and none of the children have had a shower in possibly months. It is unclear how the children are impacted, as they have not been outside the home in years.”