Officer in Georgia received threatening text messages. Investigators say he sent them to himself

A Georgia police department investigated one of its own officers after he allegedly sent fake threats to himself.

Kingsland Police Department Officer Wesley Waldrop faces false report of a crime and violating oath of office charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Waldrop reported to his command staff on July 6 that he received threatening text messages. The department opened an investigation and found no suspects until they turned their attention to Waldrop.

Investigators say that the officer himself created the texts and sent them with a cell phone app. Police did not say what led him to committing these crimes.

Police arrested Waldrop on Tuesday and charged him for the fake messages. He was taken to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS