Officer gets minor injuries in scuffle with suspect

Jan. 17—VALDOSTA — A police officer received minor injuries in a scuffle with a suspect Monday.

At 3:51 a.m., an officer saw a car in the 700 block of East Ann Street that had a suspended registration, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

The officer stopped the car to talk with the driver; a passenger then ran from the vehicle, police said.

The passenger threw something at the officer but tripped and fell in the process, police said.

When the officer tried to take the passenger into custody, the suspect pulled the officer's body camera off his uniform and hit him in the face with it, according to the statement.

The officer was able to take the suspect into custody. Police found a bag of Alpha-PVP on him; the suspect also had an active arrest warrant from Lowndes County on unrelated charges.

The suspect — described as a 43-year-old Valdosta man — is charged with felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer, felony possession of Alpha-PVP and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects, police said.

"This was outstanding work by a proactive and persistent officer. We are lucky that our officer only received superficial injuries, and he was still able to arrest the offender," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.