Officer gets prison after beating inmate in Tennessee with help of 5 others, feds say

Hayley Fowler
·4 min read

Six corrections officers walked into a seclusion cell at a Tennessee prison in 2019, covered up the surveillance camera, and took turns beating a man who had been placed there on suicide watch, according to federal prosecutors.

One watched, another stood in the doorway, and three more are accused of delivered the blows. A sixth officer reportedly held his hand over the camera lens.

The man never fought back, officials said.

Now at least one of the officers is headed to prison. Jonathan York, 33, was sentenced to two years with an additional two years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty last year to using unlawful force and conspiring to cover up the incident, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Tennessee said Monday in a news release.

“This sentencing should be a reminder that wearing a badge does not make one above the law,” said Matthew Foster, acting special agent in charge of the FBI Memphis Field Office. “Law enforcement officers or any other government employees who abuse their authority and use unlawful force will be vigorously investigated and prosecuted.”

A defense attorney representing York did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment Tuesday.

What happened

On Feb. 1, 2019, York and five other corrections officers entered a cell in the mental health unit at the Northwest County Correctional Complex, prosecutors said. The prison is in Tiptonville, Tennessee, which has a population of less than 5,000 and is sandwiched between the Mississippi River and Reelfoot Lake in the northwestern corner of the state.

Inside the cell was a man identified by prosecutors only as R.T.

R.T. was on suicide watch in a room with a camera that continuously recorded, according to court documents. He was already bleeding when the officers arrived, prosecutors said, and “swung his bloody hand towards the officers nearest him, flinging blood in their direction.”

Officials said what happened next was in retaliation for a spitting incident earlier that day.

York told another officer, 42-year-old Carl Spurlin Jr., to cover up the camera, officials said. Spurlin complied, holding his hand over the lens while York reportedly punched R.T. in the neck, face, back and chest at least 30 times, causing “visible injury” and making him bleed, officials said. When he finished, prosecutors said York instructed a second officer — 22-year-old Tanner Penwell — to do the same.

“Get you some,” he reportedly said.

Penwell is accused of taking four or five swings at R.T. When the punches stopped, prosecutors said R.T. spit on another officer’s chest and arm. That officer, 29-year-old Nathaniel Griffin, then punched him multiple times and left the cell, officials said.

During the assault, prosecutors said R.T. stayed on the bench and tried to protect his face. Spurlin would later tell investigators the corrections officers were hitting him “like a pinata.”

“At no point did R.T. attempt to fight back,” prosecutors said.

Who else was there

Two other officers were reportedly present during the assault: Cadie McAlister and Tommy Morris.

Prosecutors said McAlister, then 21, stood in the doorway, heard York instruct someone to cover up the camera and brought paper towels when an officer asked for them. Griffin, the third deputy accused of striking R.T., reportedly wet the paper towels and gave them to Spurlin to help cover up the camera lens.

McAlister is also accused of failing to update the logbook for the mental health unit that day to include what happened to R.T.

Morris, now 29, was the ranking officer in the room that day. After the assault, prosecutors said he concocted the story the officers were instructed to tell if anyone asked — that R.T. had injured himself while on suicide watch.

Federal charges

Indictments against the six officers were handed down within a few months of the attack, court documents show.

Griffin, the third officer accused of punching R.T. after York and Penwell, was the first to plead guilty to using unlawful force on an inmate in August 2019. Penwell submitted his own guilty plea in September that year, followed by Spurlin in October 2019 and McAlister in November 2019.

York pleaded guilty in June last year and Morris followed suit in November, according to the Justice Department.

Spurlin was given 10 months’ probation at his sentencing hearing in February, court documents show. The remaining officers are scheduled to be sentenced later this year.

At York’s sentencing hearing Friday, a federal judge requested the Bureau of Prisons consider his prior employment as a corrections officer when they determine where he will serve his sentence.

He also said York should be “housed as close to East TN as possible.”

California prison warden faces $5 million lawsuit from family of slain inmate

Inmate’s death leaves family with questions: Why did he have black eyes and bruises?

Sheriff left detainees strapped in chairs for hours at Georgia jail, prosecutors say

Recommended Stories

  • Inmates rush to save guard after prisoner stabs her with scissors, Alabama cops say

    The guard is expected to recover from her injuries.

  • The Latest: Sri Lanka receives 1st batch of Sputnik V shots

    Sri Lanka has received its first batch of the Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. The 15,000 doses were flown in early hours of Tuesday to the Indian ocean island nation which is struggling to obtain COVID-19 vaccines because of the delay in getting them from the neighboring India. Sri Lanka has ordered 13 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine from the Russia’s Gamaleya Institute.

  • India doesn't name Huawei among participants in 5G trials

    India will allow mobile carriers to carry out 5G trials with equipment makers including Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung's network unit, the government said on Tuesday, but did not name China's Huawei among the participants. Major carriers Reliance Industries' Jio Infocomm, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea will conduct the trials along with state-run MTNL in urban, rural and semi-urban areas, the Ministry of Communications said in a statement.

  • Government has ‘washed its hands’ of teacher who showed Mohammed pictures

    The Government has “washed its hands” of the Batley Grammar School teacher who was suspended after showing pictures of the Prophet Mohammed in class, it has been claimed. Ministers are not doing enough to ensure that Batley Multi Academy Trust’s investigation is “unduly influenced” by local imams, according to the National Secular Society (NSS). Officials at the Department for Education (DfE) are also accused of failing to ensure that the probe will examine the school’s reaction to the incident and whether it was appropriate to immediately suspend the teacher. “This is a bit of a test case for how these things are handled, that’s why it is important,” said Stephen Evans, chief executive of the NSS. “Here we have a teacher in fear of his life, in hiding and suspended from his job – yet there is nothing to indicate the materials were not handled correctly. “We are concerned that the Department for Education doesn’t seem interested enough given that the outcome of this will have national implications. They have washed their hands of it.”

  • Principal accused of groping student’s parent during meeting, Louisiana cops say

    The principal has called the claims “absolutely false.”

  • All Elite Wrestling: Age aside, MJF is one of wrestling's best

    One of the remarkable things about Maxwell Jacob Friedman is that he has been wrestling for just six years. In an industry where it usually takes years of work to reach the top of the card in any promotion, Friedman is among AEW’s top drawing stars.

  • Fact check: Parents in Vail, Arizona, did not remove school district's mask mandate

    Protesters who disrupted a Vail, Arizona, school board meeting did not remove the mask mandate or elect a new board.

  • U.S. prosecutors want 'special master' to review Giuliani evidence

    U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday asked a judge to create a process for reviewing evidence seized from the home and office of Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's former lawyer, as part of a probe into his business dealings in Ukraine. In a court filing, federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan to appoint a "special master" to review communications taken from Giuliani's devices and ensure that "potentially privileged materials" are not viewed by investigators. A special master is typically a respected lawyer, like a retired judge, given the responsibility of reviewing evidence and making recommendations about how it should be handled.

  • Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at court

    The appearance - which is procedural and is the first of three pretrial hearings this week - was her first since news broke in March that the once rising star of Silicon Valley was pregnant. At the time her lawyers and prosecutors had asked for a delay in the start of jury selection to August.Holmes and former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani have pleaded not guilty to charges they defrauded investors, doctors and patients by falsely claiming Theranos could revolutionize medical lab testing with technology that could enable a wide array of tests with a few drops of blood.Holmes was indicted in 2018 and her federal trial in San Jose, California, was originally scheduled for July 28, 2020 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Dax Shepard started keeping drug tests at home after his recent relapse so Kristen Bell can test him whenever she feels 'nervous'

    The "Good Place" actress said that Shepard told her, "If you ever feel nervous, I want you to have access to this and I'll do it, no questions asked."

  • Kim Kardashian ordered to forfeit smuggled Roman statue

    Authorities say the influencer bought a statue that was “looted, smuggled, and illegally exported from Italy.”

  • Kristen Bell says she felt 'no sparks whatsoever' when she met Dax Shepard. Here's a timeline of their 14-year relationship.

    Here's a complete timeline of the actors' relationship from when they first met in 2007 to the present day, married with children.

  • ‘Girl in bunker’ kidnapper and rapist found dead in prison cell

    ‘Day to day life was wake up, get assaulted... He sexually assaulted me many times throughout the day’

  • Bill and Melinda Gates agreed 'separation contract' before announcing divorce

    The billionaire couple reportedly agreed how to divide their assets before announcing their divorce.

  • Derek Chauvin's attorney files motion for new trial on multiple grounds, including a claim of jury misconduct

    Chauvin's attorney filed a motion in Hennepin County requesting a new trial for the ex-police officer, alleging jury misconduct.

  • Oil pipeline builder agrees to halt eminent domain lawsuits

    A company seeking to build a disputed oil pipeline over an aquifer that provides drinking water to 1 million people agreed verbally Tuesday to stop pursuing lawsuits against Tennessee property owners who refused to sell access to their land for construction. Plains All American Pipeline spokesman Brad Leone said the company will put an agreement in writing with the Memphis City Council to set aside lawsuits filed against property owners fighting the Byhalia Connection pipeline. Leone spoke at a council committee meeting in which members discussed a proposed city law making it difficult for the pipeline to be approved and built.

  • Some Black parents say remote learning gives racism reprieve

    “This is the kind of area we live in, so you can imagine that you’re always going to feel protective of your children.” As schools reopen across the country, Black students have been less likely than white students to enroll in in-person learning — a trend attributed to factors including concerns about the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus on communities of color, a lack of trust that their schools are equipped to keep children safe, and the large numbers of students of color in urban districts that have been slower to reopen classrooms. “Now that they’re home, we feel safer,” said Johnson, who was keeping her two young daughters home despite options being made available for in-person learning.

  • Seldom-used veterans Marc Gasol and Wesley Matthews play pivotal roles in Lakers win

    Lakers veterans Marc Gasol and Wesley Matthews played key roles in the short-handed Lakers' much-needed win over the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

  • UK royal Meghan to publish children's book based on husband Harry and son Archie

    Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, is to publish a children's book next month titled "The Bench" about the relationship between a father and son based on her husband Prince Harry and the couple's child Archie, the publisher said on Tuesday. The book is the latest venture by Meghan and Harry, Queen Elizabeth's grandson, since they stepped down from royal duties and moved to Los Angeles last year with Archie, who celebrates his second birthday later this week. Illustrated by artist Christian Robinson, "The Bench" will be published on June 8, with Meghan narrating an audiobook version, publisher Random House Children's Books said.

  • Democratic congressman tells Marjorie Taylor Greene to 'shut your seditious, QAnon loving mouth' after she called his party 'the enemy within'

    Greene accused Rep. Ruben Gallego of seeking attention, called him a "coward," and questioned his masculinity.