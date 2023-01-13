Officer had minor injuries after being hit by car during foot chase

Jan. 12—A Frederick Police Department officer suffered minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle while chasing someone, police said.

The officer was taken to Frederick Health Hospital and will be OK, according to Frederick City spokesman Allen Etzler. The officer was not identified.

The driver of the vehicle — who was not part of the chase — will not be charged, he said.

At around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of fraud at a bank on the 900 block of West 7th Street, Etzler said.

Police tried to talk with someone at the scene, Etzler said. That person fled on foot and officers chased after them.

While chasing the person in the area of West 7th Street and West 9th Street, one officer was hit by a vehicle, Eztler said. Two people were in the vehicle.

A statement from the department said the driver and the passenger were not involved in the investigation. The occupants were apologetic, Etzler said.

Police are still investigating the case of fraud and are trying to identify the person who fled the scene, the statement said.

