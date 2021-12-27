Officer hears his finger break as suspect resists arrest, gets tased

Police lights

GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was tased and arrested after allegedly breaking a police officer’s finger early Friday.

At 2:23 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the area of Brown and Walsh avenues for a subject on the railroad tracks. Officers were further advised the subject may be lying under a train that was stopped near Walsh and Morton avenues, and that the subject’s girlfriend was attempting to locate the man as well.

Officers made contact with the subject in the 1700 block of Brown Avenue, as he exited the woman’s car and approached officers. The 18-year-old man showed signs of intoxication, and as an officer attempted to handcuff him, the man broke free and attempted to run away.

The officer “felt and heard a loud snap” to one of his fingers, and it was reportedly broken as a result.

The officer then used his taser to stop the suspect from fleeing. The suspect was then taken to a local hospital for treatment, and later to the Knox County jail on a felony charge of resisting an officer and a charge of public intoxication.

