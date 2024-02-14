Officer hit by vehicle overnight during traffic stop, police say

A police officer was hit by a vehicle during a traffic stop overnight in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 10 p.m., an officer was conducting a traffic stop on a silver Acura sedan in the 700 block of South Central Park Avenue when the driver opened his door, put the car in reverse and struck the officer, police said.

When the officer fell to the ground, the driver fled east on Flournoy Street. The officer was taken to an area hospital with minor lacerations and pain to his leg.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.