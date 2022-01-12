Officer in Hodge case hired by sheriff's office

Jan. 12—Marissa Bonito, one of four Lockport police present at the June 16, 2019 death of Troy Hodge and who faced investigation as to her involvement in his death, was hired by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office on Monday.

Sheriff Mike Filicetti said his decision was based on the facts of Bonito's career.

According to Filicetti, Bonito reached out to his department for a lateral transfer from the Lockport police.

"We went through a interview process with her," Filicetti said. "We reviewed all of her academy records. We reviewed her performance as an officer and thought she'd be a fit at the sheriff's office."

Filicetti also said that Troy Hodge's death was a tragedy but that the Attorney General's report on the matter exonerated Bonito of any wrongdoing.

"It was a tragic event, I will say that," he said, but noted that the three recommendations pointed out by the AG's report did not accuse Bonito, nor the three other LPD officers present, as factors in Hodge's death.

"They were related to operations, they were related to training and they were related to policy," Filicetti said. "None of which said anything negative or any wrongdoing by the officers."

Filicetti also took issue with former reports that Bonito was fired by the Lockport Police Department.

Settlement terms affecting Bonito and the three other officers, reported by the Buffalo News, were not confirmed by City Counsel Jason Caffarella, who said that no complete settlement exists between the city and the union that would have Bonito rehired by the LPD to discipline her.

Cafarella said the case is still in litigation.

"I wouldn't be able to laterally transfer her if she was fired, so she was on inactive status," Filicetti said. "She was on the peace officer registry. She was still on status as a Lockport police officer."

Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott said he had no comment on personnel matters.

By hiring her, Filicetti said he was expressing his belief that Bonito could function as a deputy, despite the shadow cast by the 2019 death of Hodge within the community.

"I wouldn't have hired her if I wasn't confident she'd be a good deputy sheriff, which I've done. I think, you have to make decisions based on fact," he said. "I know it was a tragic situation, but you have to look at the facts of the case."

Filicetti said he hopes that Bonito finds a "fresh start" in the sheriff's office.