Officer hospitalized after being hit by car in Yarmouth, police say

A Yarmouth traffic officer was rushed to a Boston hospital late Tuesday morning after being hit by a car, according to authorities.

Police say the crash occurred in the area of Route 28 near Rosemary Lane while the officer was standing in the roadway wearing high-visibility clothing on a detail.

The officer was transported to a Boston hospital with unknown injuries but was alert during transport, according to officials. His family was also notified.

The driver of the car remained on scene and is reportedly cooperating with investigators.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Yarmouth Police, the Cape Cod Regional Crash Reconstruction unit, and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Department Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

The names of the officer and the driver are not being released at this time. It is unclear if the driver will face any charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW