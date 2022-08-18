Officer hospitalized, one man arrested after SWAT situation in Beaver County

A police officer was hospitalized and a man was arrested after a SWAT situation in Beaver County.

Beaver County dispatchers confirm police were trying to arrest a man with an a warrant when the situation began.

The standoff began in the area of Ninth Street and Melrose Avenue in Ambridge at around 3:00 p.m. The suspect surrendered at 4:55 p.m.

Dispatchers said one officer suffered an unspecified injury and was taken to the hospital to be treated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

