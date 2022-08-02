Officer hurts hand in Clovis crash when airbag deploys. Other car ran red light, police say

Thaddeus Miller
·1 min read

A Clovis police officer was involved in a crash late Monday and suffered a hand injury, according to police.

The officer was headed north in a Clovis police cruiser on Minnewawa Avenue shortly before midnight on his way to the scene of a collision, police said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Police said the officer was not responding to an emergency so he did not activate lights or sirens, according to the post.

He had a green light as he traveled through the intersection at Alluvial Avenue, police said, and collided with a Tesla that police say ran a red light.

The damage on the cars suggests the front driver’s side of the cruiser hit the rear driver’s side of the Tesla.

The officer was treated for a injury to his hand caused by the airbag, police said. He returned to work during the same shift.

A Clovis officer was involved in a crash before midnight on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, according to police.
A Clovis officer was involved in a crash before midnight on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, according to police.

The man driving the Tesla did not report injuries and he was not arrested, police said. He stayed on scene and was not suspected of being under the influence, police said.

Both cars were towed from the intersection and the effect on traffic was not significant, according to police.

Clovis police officers have been involved in eight crashes so far this year, according to department spokesperson Ty Wood.

A Clovis officer was involved in a crash before midnight on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, according to police.
A Clovis officer was involved in a crash before midnight on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, according to police.

Recommended Stories

  • Meet Mary Davis: The woman DeWine tasked with creating the training for armed teachers

    Mary Davis, who ran the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy, will be in charge of overseeing the training curriculum for armed school teachers.

  • Is A Floyd Mayweather And Conor McGregor Rematch In The Works?

    McGregor stoked fires by cryptically tweeting “I accept" on social media.

  • Pagaya Stock Is Up 1,150% in 2 Weeks. Is It a Buy?

    After merging with and going public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), artificial-intelligence-driven lending platform Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) started trading independently on June 23, and what a wild ride it has been. Pagaya is part of the burgeoning fintech ecosystem and is a lending platform that essentially serves as the middleman for consumers, fintechs and banks, and institutional investors. Using artificial programming interfaces, Pagaya enables consumers to access credit, banks, and fintechs to increase their customer base and earn fee income, and institutional investors to generate healthy returns.

  • Watch Tubs the Staffordshire Bull Terrier Love All Her Neighbors in These Utterly Adorable TikToks

    We all want pats from time to time, but Tubs is especially deserving.

  • Worcester police officer arrested, charged with collecting pay for assignments he didn't work

    Colby Turner faces five felony charges of larceny over $1,200, as well as a misdemeanor charge.

  • JetBlue Just Put Fall Flights, Vacation Packages on Sale — but Only for 2 Days

    The sale ends Wednesday at midnight.

  • U.S. accuses Russia of using Ukraine's largest nuclear plant as 'nuclear shield'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration was "deeply concerned" that the Zaporizhzhia plant was now a Russian military base used to fire on nearby Ukrainian forces.

  • The Rock Explains His Surprise Credit Scene Cameo in New DC Movie

    Dwayne Johnson explains surprise credit scene cameo in new DC movie DC League of Super-Pets.

  • Here are 20 of this summer's worst airline horror stories — from lost wedding dresses to a 13-month-old booked on a different flight than her parents

    The summer of 2022 has seen tales of woe from travelers around the world as understaffed airlines struggle to handle the industry's explosive demand.

  • U.S. panel subpoenas Smith & Wesson over assault rifle data

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed Smith & Wesson Brands Inc for information on its AR-15 style firearms sales and marketing after the gunmaker's chief executive refused to appear before lawmakers last month, it said in a statement. The panel, led by Democratic U.S. Representative Carolyn Maloney, cited incomplete data and gaps in the company's metrics in seeking documents from the firearms manufacturer, citing a copy of the letter notifying CEO Mark Smith of the congressional summons. "This subpoena was made necessary by your unwillingness to voluntarily comply with the Committee’s investigation, including your refusal to testify about your company’s troubling business practices ... and your refusal to voluntarily produce key information about your company’s sale of assault weapons to civilians," Maloney wrote in a letter to Smith.

  • How the CIA targeted Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

    STORY: How does a government target an elusive militant leader?In the case of Al Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri – killed by the U.S. government over the weekend – it’s through "careful, patient and persistent" work by counter-terrorism and intelligence agencies, according to a senior administration official.Zawahiri’s death - the biggest blow to Al Qaeda since the U.S. killed its founder Osama bin Laden in 2011 – came after he had been in hiding for years, rumored to have been in Pakistan's tribal area or inside Afghanistan.Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official laid out the details – starting with how the U.S. government had been aware of a network that supported Zawahiri.Over the past year, following the U.S.’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, officials had been watching for indications of Al Qaeda's presence in the country.This year, they confirmed that Zawahiri's family - his wife, his daughter and her children - had relocated to a safe house in Kabul. Zawahiri was later identified at the same location.Once at the safe house, Zawahiri stayed put – and was identified multiple times on the balcony of the house.By April, President Joe Biden was briefed by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.On July 1st, after weeks of meetings, the President and his top advisors, including CIA Director William Burns, convened in the White House Situation Room, where Biden was presented with a plan to take out Zawahiri.Senior inter-agency lawyers confirmed that Zawahiri was a lawful target based on his continuing leadership of Al Qaeda.On July 25, Biden was given a final briefing.The president then authorized "a precise tailored air strike" on the condition that it minimize the risk of civilian casualties.The strike was carried out at 9:48 p.m. ET – or 0148 GMT - on July 30 by a drone firing so-called "hellfire" missiles, striking Zawahiri where he had often been spotted - on the balcony of his safe house.

  • Armed robber pistol-whips Asian senior, 69, to steal Rolex watch in Daly City

    A 69-year-old Asian senior was reportedly pistol-whipped and robbed of his high-end watch in Daly City, California, last week. The incident, which was captured by a home security camera, occurred in the 1300 block of Skyline Drive at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to Bay City News. The suspect, who was wearing a hoodie, can also be seen pistol-whipping and threatening to shoot the victim.

  • Russians desert posts in occupied Kherson Oblast amid Ukrainian advance, regional governor says

    Russian service members visit the homes of local residents in Kherson Oblast and swap military uniforms for plain clothes to avoid fighting, reported acting regional governor Dmytro Butriy on Telegram on Aug. 1.

  • Lebanon clears ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain

    Lebanon’s prosecutor general decided a Syrian ship allegedly carrying Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia may leave a port in the country’s north, officials said Tuesday. The move came after an investigation showed the vessel wasn't carrying stolen goods. If the judge does not extend the order, the ship could sail in two days, a move likely to anger Ukraine.

  • Another Cincinnati police officer has been caught and admitted to using a racial slur

    Another Cincinnati police officer has been caught using a racial slur on duty making it the second case to come to light in the past two weeks.

  • 80-year-old store owner shoots attempted robbery suspect

    The faceoff was recorded by surveillance cameras at the convenience store around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in Norco, a city that bills itself as “Horsetown USA.” Four suspects, their faces covered, pulled up to the business in a BMW SUV and walked inside the store with their rifles pointed, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Authorities found the injured suspect in a hospital, suffering from a gunshot wound that appeared to be from a shotgun blast.

  • The CDC used ‘shoe-leather detective work’ to find a deadly bacteria on MS Coast. What now?

    Two men living 10 miles apart from each other on the Coast were the first known people in the U.S. to be infected by a bacteria so deadly that the CDC lists it as a potential bioterrorist agent. Here’s how it was discovered, and what’s next in Mississippi.

  • Supreme Court certifies ruling ending Trump border policy

    The Supreme Court on Monday certified its month-old ruling allowing the Biden administration to end a cornerstone Trump-era border policy to make asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court, a pro forma act that has drawn attention amid near-total silence from the White House about when, how and even whether it will dismantle the policy. The two-word docket entry read “judgment issued” to record that justices voted 5-4 in a ruling issued June 30 that the administration could scrap the “Remain in Mexico” policy, overruling a lower court that forced the policy to be reinstated in December. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said shortly after the Supreme Court victory that justices would need to communicate the decision to a lower court, which, in turn, should lift the order to keep the policy in place in a lawsuit filed by the state of Texas.

  • A mansion in Disney World is on the market for $15 million, and it's less than 10 miles away from all 4 theme parks — check it out

    "The ideal buyer is obviously someone who loves Disney like most of the people in the neighborhood," listing agent Chris Christensen told Insider.

  • Stocks lower amid Chinese geopolitical tensions, Treasury yields boosted

    Yahoo Finance anchor Seana Smith looks at how stocks are faring in the final hour of trading and what's dragging markets lower.