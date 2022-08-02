Officer hurts hand in Clovis crash when airbag deploys. Other car ran red light, police say

A Clovis police officer was involved in a crash late Monday and suffered a hand injury, according to police.

The officer was headed north in a Clovis police cruiser on Minnewawa Avenue shortly before midnight on his way to the scene of a collision, police said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Police said the officer was not responding to an emergency so he did not activate lights or sirens, according to the post.

He had a green light as he traveled through the intersection at Alluvial Avenue, police said, and collided with a Tesla that police say ran a red light.

The damage on the cars suggests the front driver’s side of the cruiser hit the rear driver’s side of the Tesla.

The officer was treated for a injury to his hand caused by the airbag, police said. He returned to work during the same shift.

A Clovis officer was involved in a crash before midnight on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, according to police.

The man driving the Tesla did not report injuries and he was not arrested, police said. He stayed on scene and was not suspected of being under the influence, police said.

Both cars were towed from the intersection and the effect on traffic was not significant, according to police.

Clovis police officers have been involved in eight crashes so far this year, according to department spokesperson Ty Wood.