Officer injured in arrest of PA man who admitted to having ‘a lot of coke’ in his car

A traffic stop Thursday on a major highway in Centre County ended with the arrest of a Cambria County man, a state police at Rockview trooper having broken a finger and nearly a handful of Taser deployments.

Tony R. Jones, 34, was arrested after telling troopers he had “a lot coke” in his sedan that was stopped about 11:15 a.m. Thursday on Interstate 80 in Marion Township, police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Jones was stopped, police wrote, because of his vehicle’s dark window tint.

Jones attempted to flee the stop after troopers told him a police K-9 would search his vehicle, police wrote. He was stunned with a Taser twice, but jumped a wire fence and ran into the woods, police wrote.

He was taken into custody after a trooper deployed his Taser two more times, police wrote. Jones had more than two pounds of cocaine and one pound of marijuana in his vehicle, police wrote.

The trooper broke his finger taking Jones into custody, police wrote.

A defense lawyer was not listed.

Jones was charged with four felonies, including aggravated assault, possession with intent to deliver and flight to avoid apprehension. He was also charged with two misdemeanors and two summary traffic violations.

He was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Gregory Koehle, who denied bail. Jones is detained at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 27.