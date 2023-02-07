Officer injured during Windber arrest, police say

Feb. 7—WINDBER, Pa. — A Windber resident was jailed after she allegedly assaulted a police officer who arrested her for striking a man in the face, authorities said.

Windber police charged Julia Brielle Houska, 30, of the 1000 block of Cambria Avenue, with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, harassment and disorderly conduct.

According to a complaint affidavit, police were called to a Cambria Avenue apartment on Jan. 31 for a reported assault. Houska allegedly struck a man during a domestic dispute. The man declined medical treatment.

An officer suffered an injured hand during a scuffle with Houska who tried to run off while handcuffed, the affidavit said.

Houska was arraigned by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and sent to Somerset County Jail after failing to post $15,000 bond.