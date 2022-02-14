Police

Two people were arrested after Wichita Falls Police responded to a large incident at a nightclub early Sunday.

Just before 3 a.m. police were sent to Club Phinesse in the 2500 block of Sheppard Access Road, for a large disturbance. As they approached, they saw dozens of people running away from the club, some screaming, according to court documents.

As they entered the front door, officers saw people being trampled to the point they were becoming unconscious. One officer estimated there was a minimum of 300 people in the building, all trying to pour out the entrance.

Once the officers were inside, they saw “an all-out brawl” with dozens of people fist-fighting.

The officers tried to break up a few fights and ordered the club owner to turn on the lights. One officer took to the stage and instructed everyone to calm down and leave peacefully. While on stage, the officer saw another officer engaged in a physical fight with a subject.

While trying to assist him, the officer was rushed from behind by people shoving him. The officer tried to create a barrier for him and the other officer but one of the subjects kept closing in on them. The officer instructed him to leave but the subject came at the officer again and was pepper sprayed. One officer was injured while trying to break up a fight.

Two people were arrested and charged in the incident.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Officer injured as hundreds of people stampede from nightclub