Officer injured serving arrest warrant

Mar. 4—PIKE COUNTY — An officer was injured Friday after being struck by a vehicle.

According to a release from the Pike County Sheriff's Office, on Friday, shortly after 9 a.m., Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans and several of his deputies were working with United States Marshals at a Hillsborough address in an attempt to apprehend 48-year-old Keith McGuin, who had a number of outstanding warrants for various felony offenses.

Officers found McGuin, who was driving a van and ordered him to stop, which McGuin refused. McGuin then intentionally charged the officers, hitting one law enforcement official. After deputies fired on the still moving van, a high-speed chase ended when McGuin rammed another Sheriff's cruiser.

A female passenger, 31-year-old Casey Stevens, fled the scene on foot but was quickly apprehended.

Along with the outstanding felony warrants, McGuin is now charged with several additional felonies-fleeing and eluding, attempted felonious assault on an officer and attempted murder.

The officer who was hit by the vehicle was airlifted to Grant Medical Center.

The Ohio Highway Patrol and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation were also at the scene after being called in to conduct the investigation. The case will now be presented to the next term of the Pike County Grand Jury by Prosecutor Rob Junk's office, with additional charges possible.