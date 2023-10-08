Officer injured in shootout with suspect released from hospital

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - The last of the three Philadelphia police officers injured in a shootout with a suspect was released from Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital Saturday.

The shooting happened on Whitaker Avenue, just after 7 p.m., Wednesday.

Police say Michael Hwang was waiting for officers in the doorway of a home after his 12-year-old son called 911 to report his father shot his uncle following an argument over a loud video game.

Police say Hwang shot at police, who fired back, killing him.

An adult woman was also inside the home. She and the 12-year-old boy were not hurt.