Officer injured, suspect shot by police in Homestead following chase, sources say

An officer was injured and a suspect was shot by police in Homestead on Monday night, according to sources.

Allegheny County 911 confirms emergency crews were called to the scene at 8:16 p.m.

Sources tell Channel 11 the shooting took place after “some sort of chase.”

The severity of the officer’s injuries and the suspect’s condition is not known at this time.

Allegheny County police are investigating.

We have a crew at the scene right now, actively working to learn more.

