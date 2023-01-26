Officer injured while chasing suspects after a traffic stop in DeKalb County

An officer had to be taken to the hospital after chasing suspects in DeKalb County.

Police said on Wednesday evening, officers were conducting a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle in the area of Deer Creek Circle.

During the stop, the three people in the vehicle got out and ran away from police.

One of the suspects was apprehended, according to police.

During the chase, an officer sprained her ankle and was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Police said she has since been released from the hospital.

Police said they have no additional information at this time.

