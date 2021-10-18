Officer injured while investigating ‘suspicious incident’ in Hollywood, police say

An officer was injured during an altercation with a suspect in a Hollywood residential neighborhood, police said.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when officers were investigating a “suspicious incident” near the 4000 block of North Hills Drive, said Hollywood police spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi. The injured officer was taken to nearby Memorial Regional Hospital.

Police haven’t disclosed additional details about the incident, including if the officer was shot, what condition the officer is in or if the suspect was taken into custody. Police also haven’t said what the officer was investigating or what led up to the altercation.

Local 10 says there were reports of possible gunfire in the area.

Officers on Monday morning were still swarming the neighborhood, a portion blocked by crime tape. Video from TV news stations showed officers from several agencies there to assist in the investigation, including Pembroke Pines, Sunrise, Davie and Fort Lauderdale. A Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter was also seen flying above the neighborhood.

Officers were seen going door-to-door. Armed officers and K-9s were in the neighborhood, according to reports and neighborhood social media.

Police still have a section of North Hills Drive closed for the investigation and are asking people to avoid the area.

This article will be updated.