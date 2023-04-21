Officer involved in fatal shooting of Daunte Wright set to be released from prison

Former police officer Kim Potter who was involved in the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in 2021 is set to be released from prison on Monday.

Potter, who is white, claimed that she mistook her handgun for a Taser, resulting in her fatally shooting Wright, a Black man, during a traffic stop in 2021 in Minneapolis. She was found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter last year and was sentenced to 16 months in prison followed by eight months of supervised release.

Multiple news outlets reported that Potter will be released from prison after 16 months Monday, according to Minnesota Department of Corrections spokesman Andy Skoogman. She will be required to spend the rest of her two-year sentence under probation.

Skoogman did not tell the Associated Press when Potter would be leaving the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Shakopee on Monday, citing security concerns.

“Our criminal investigative analysts are working closely with law enforcement to monitor the situation to ensure Kim Potter, like all incarcerated persons, is safe as she leaves our facility,” he said in a statement to the Associated Press.

Skoogman did not immediately return a request for comment.

Prosecutors were initially seeking a seven year sentence for Potter under state sentencing guidelines since Potter lacked a criminal history. Typical sentencing guidelines for first-degree manslaughter has a sentencing of 15 years in Minnesota, but the judge has discretion over the sentencing.

Wright’s mother, Katie Wright, said at the time that she will “never be able to forgive” Potter for the death of her son.

“She never once said his name [in trial]. And for that I’ll never be able to forgive you,” she said after the sentencing. “And I’ll never be able to forgive you for what you’ve stolen from us.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.