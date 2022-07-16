Officer involved in Georgetown County shooting, police say. Did not say who was shot.

An officer was involved in a shooting in Georgetown County Saturday, police said.

The shooting happened in the city of Georgetown, according to a Facebook post from the Georgetown County Police Department. It said there is no continuing threat to the community.

The names of the people involved have not been released. The police did not say who was shot or what their conditions are, but the post asked for prayers for the “officer and the suspect’s family.”

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will investigate the incident.

No additional details have been released.