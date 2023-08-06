JSO officer shoots, kills suspect after deadly stabbing in Lake Forest area

Following a reported stabbing incident, an officer-involved shooting took place near Pickett St. and Edgewood Ave. West in Jacksonville’s Lake Forest area, resulting in the reported deaths of one victim, a dog, and the suspect involved.

According to JSO, at around 4:38 p.m. when officers responded to a call at the intersection of Edgewood Ave and Pickett Street for a possible armed stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased male in the front yard of a residence around 7600 Pickett St.

Law enforcement also located the suspect nearby, concealed in bushes within the same yard.

JSO reported that officers repeatedly issued loud commands to the suspect, instructing him to show his hands. Despite multiple verbal warnings, police say he did not listen and rose from the bushes in what JSO labeled as an allegedly aggressive manner.

Officers attempted to tase the suspect, with no effect at the time.

The suspect’s defiance persisted as he grabbed a large metal bucket from the surroundings and advanced toward the officer. The officer discharged his weapon multiple times, leading to the suspect being struck.

Emergency medical personnel were summoned to the scene and promptly transported the injured suspect to a nearby hospital. The suspect’s injuries proved fatal, and he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the medical facility.

Amid the unfolding chaos, it was also reported that a dog had been stabbed and killed in the same front yard prior to the officers’ arrival.

The Officer sustained minor injuries to his arm allegedly due to the bucket and will recover.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is working diligently to piece together the events leading up to the confrontation and subsequent fatality.

As the investigation is ongoing, authorities are withholding further details until a comprehensive understanding of the incident is achieved.

Action News Jax is working to learn more updates as more information becomes available.

This incident marks the 9th Officer-involved shooting in Jacksonville this year.

