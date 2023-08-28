Officer involved in Lehigh Acres shooting, Lee County Sheriff's Office says

There has been a shooting involving a law enforcement officer in Lehigh Acres, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said early Monday morning.

The shooting took place near the intersection of Harlow Ave South and 22nd St SW, the Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno is expected to provide additional information in an upcoming statement.

No further details were immediately available. This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Officer involved in Lehigh Acres shooting, Lee Sheriff's Office says