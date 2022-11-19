Officer involved in Monday night shooting named

Nov. 18—The name of the St. Joseph police officer who shot an armed man in an incident on the city's east side late Monday has been released.

Four-year veteran Justin Zamzow is the officer who shot Cody A. Calvin, 32, of St. Joseph in a parking lot outside Altec, 2106 Riverside Road, police said Friday. Zamzow is serving in an administrative duty capacity as is normal procedure while the incident is under investigation.

Police were called to the parking lot at about 11:44 p.m. on Monday where Calvin was said to be holding people at gunpoint. When they arrived, police ordered Calvin to drop the weapon, but reports said he instead pointed the gun at police and he was then shot by Zamzow.

Calvin was taken to Mosaic Life Care for his injuries and has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

