Officer-involved shooing leaves suspect in critical condition

Jul. 23—The Joplin Police Department in a statement Saturday said an officer-involved shooting left a Joplin man in critical condition.

According to the statement, a Joplin officer identified a vehicle near 25th Street and Annie Baxter Avenue that had been reported stolen. It was occupied by an adult male who appeared to be passed out, according to the statement.

Officers used patrol vehicles to park in front of and behind the vehicle. While trying to gain compliance with the occupant, he use the stolen vehicle to ram two patrol cars, leading to the shooting.

The suspect, Scott Peggram, 35, Joplin, was rendered aid at the scene and taken to Freeman Health System, where he is in critical condition, JPD reported.

One officer was examined at a local hospital for injuries but was later released. Three Joplin officers were involved in the shooting and all three have been placed on paid administrative leave, according to department policy.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was requested to conduct an investigation into this incident and that is currently active and ongoing.