Officer-involved shooting in Aiken County leads to arrest of local woman; SLED called to investigate

Mar. 7—The Aiken County Sheriff's Office has called SLED to investigate a Tuesday morning officer-involved shooting that led to to the arrest of a local woman.

Brittany Norton, 29, of Warrenville, was taken into custody after a traffic stop incident , according to a media release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Around 10:09 a.m., Deputy Christopher Williams with the Aiken County Sheriff's Office stopped a black Nissan Pathfinder near the intersection of Howlandville Road near Cemetery Road, according to a media release from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

It was reported that a shot was fired by the deputy at a vehicle driven by Norton and struck her vehicle, the release said.

Norton drove away from the traffic stop and was pursued on the 200 block of Schley Street, the release said.

Norton was taken to the Aiken County detention center and is expected to be charged with failure to stop for a blue light and possession of a schedule IV substance, the report said.

No one was injured and the case is being handled by SLED.

Williams, a member of the sheriff's office since December 2021, has been placed on administrative leave while SLED conducts the investigation.