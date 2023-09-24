Officer involved shooting in Aztec
Officer involved shooting in Aztec
The towns of Pomfret and Woodstock, Vt. voted to shut down access to Sleepy Hollow Farm — the "most photographed spot" in the entire state — after years of influencers and photographers clogging up the roads.
FinanceGPT is a generative AI startup built to help companies in their financial analysis tasks. Initially built for startups without in-house finance teams, and VCs looking to run financial health checks for their portfolios in Africa, FinanceGPT (Ipoxcap) says it has over the last two years grown to attract a diverse range of clientele including investment managers and finance officers out to fast-track their fiscal reporting. FinanceGPT, which is part of the 2023 Startup Battlefield 200 cohort, leverages its proprietary AI models and GPT-4 to, amongst other capabilities, generate financial ratios that show the overall state of a business, make predictions on future performance and forecast valuations, based on the uploaded accounting data.
Google just released a fake ad for the iPager, a made up retro-style beeper that shows off the limitations of Apple’s SMS text messaging platform. Apple’s continued reliance on SMS tech has impacted interoperability between iOS and Android devices.
Copilot AI was Microsoft's main focus during its fall event, but the company had two new consumer laptops to show off as well.
A simple hack involving a kitchen towel can make picking grapes off the stems even easier — and for people with motor disabilities, it's a massive help.
Since large language models (LLMs) shot up in popularity, plenty of developers have built tools on top of OpenAI's GPT or Anthropic's Claude to help people draft emails in different tones and formats. Shortwave, an email client built by former Google employees, is launching an AI-powered assistant that lets you ask questions about your inbox. One of the key features of the assistant is to let you find emails from your inbox — once you grant access to your email history — based on natural language queries.
Step forward Untap Health, a startup out of London, U.K. that's presenting on the Disrupt SF Battlefield stage today with a pitch about pulling a stream of actionable risk data from wastewater. Although the processes involved (sewage collection, sending samples to a lab for analysis) still tend to be very manual, with a delay of several days or even a week before you get results. Its pair of academic co-founders, Dr Claire Trant and Dr Jay Bullen, have been working since early 2021 to bring this idea to life after meeting and clicking over the idea at Entrepreneur First.
DIY expert iFixit has denigrated Apple for failure to follow through with its commitment to the right-to-repair movement, thanks to software that limits these kinds of projects. Additionally, the organization has downgraded the iPhone 14’s repairability score.
The personal details of thousands of U.K. police officers have been stolen after a suspected ransomware attack on a third-party supplier. Greater Manchester Police, one of the largest police departments in the U.K., confirmed last week that the supplier, since confirmed as Stockport based identity card maker Digital ID, holds “some information on those employed by GMP.” “We understand how concerning this is for our employees so, as we work to understand any impact on GMP, we have contacted the Information Commissioner's Office and are doing everything we can to ensure employees are kept informed, their questions are answered, and they feel supported,” Colin McFarlane, assistant chief constable of GMP, said in a statement.
Three Florida players and one Tennessee player will be suspended for the first half of their upcoming games.
Clark is the top bench player for the No. 1 seed Aces.
It didn’t take long to learn Panos Panay’s new home. The industry veteran, instrumental in developing Windows 11 and the Microsoft Surface line of 2-in-1s and laptops, will land at Amazon.
Panos Panay is leaving Microsoft after 19 years with the company, as confirmed via an official tweet. He’s been operating as the chief product officer with Microsoft, heading up Windows development and the company’s Surface line. Rajesh Jha, Microsoft’s vice president of experience and devices, broke the news in an email to employees.
Bob van Dijk, the chief executive of Dutch e-commerce investor Prosus and its controlling shareholder Naspers, has resigned from the top role, including the boards, with immediate effect. Ervin Tu, Prosus' group chief investment officer, has been elevated as interim chief executive for the companies that hold significant stakes in major software, payments, edtech and food delivery enterprises and startups worldwide. The firms didn't say why van Dijk, 50, stepped down, but asserted that the decision was reached after "mutual" agreement.
Gilbert is now facing burglary charges in Nebraska and Georgia.
Blackmagic Design has just unveiled the Cinema Camera 6K, its first full-frame camera and debut model with the L-Mount alliance.
Here’s what we know to date about what Hunter Biden did, what Republicans are alleging and what proof there is for the GOP’s claims.
Pennsylvania police were able to apprehend fugitive and convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante after a wide-ranging manhunt thanks in large part due to heat-seeking technology.
MobileCoin, the startup known for building Signal's crypto payments feature, has appointed a new CEO as it works on expanding its encrypted money transfer service to global users in need of a more modern remittance solution. Sara Drakeley is taking the helm as MobileCoin's new chief executive officer. Replacing her previous role as the firm's chief technology officer is Henry Holtzman, former chief innovation officer at MIT Media Lab.
The NCAA's DI Board said Tuesday it was 'troubled' by Brown's comments on WR Devontez Walker's ineligibility.