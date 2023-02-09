Officer-involved shooting being investigated in North Sacramento, police say
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning in Old North Sacramento.
The shooting happened near El Camino Avenue and Cantalier Street, the Sacramento Police Department said in a tweet at 10 a.m.
No other information was immediately available. Motorists were asked to avoid the area.
ALERT: An officer-involved shooting has occurred in the area of El Camino Ave and Cantalier St. Please avoid the area as the scene is still active and multiple roadways are closed. A media staging point will be forthcoming. We don't have any further information at this time
— Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) February 9, 2023