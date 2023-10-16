One person shot and killed in deputy-involved shooting in Camden County, GBI said

UPDATE: According to a preliminary investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, a Camden County deputy was conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 95 northbound near Harriets Bluff Road.

The driver of the vehicle, Leonard Allan Cure, 53, got out of the car as instructed by the deputy. Cure was following the officer’s commands until learning he was under arrest.

It was at this point that Cure was tased for the first time after not complying with instructions. After assaulting the deputy, the deputy tased the suspect a second time but he still did not comply. The GBI said that the deputy pulled out his gun and shot Cure. EMT’s treated Cure at the scene but he later died of his injuries.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

According to the GBI, this is the 80th officer-involved shooting the department has investigated in 2023.

Original Story: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating “an officer-involved shooting at the request of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.”

The investigation is happening near Interstate 95 near Harriets Bluff Road.

GBI said it is awaiting more details from the Kingsland Regional Investigative Office.

This is a developing story. Action News Jax will have the latest updates as soon as they become available.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.