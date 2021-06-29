Officer involved shooting in Columbus

Jun. 28—COLUMBUS — The Columbus Police Department has requested assistance from detectives and crime scene investigators from the Indiana State Police Versailles Post to investigate an officer involved shooting which took place in the city of Columbus early Sunday morning.

At approximately 4:05 a.m. Sunday, a homeowner from the 3000 block of Grove Parkway was out of town on vacation. The homeowner noticed security footage showing an unknown person on his property. The homeowner contacted 911 to report the suspicious activity.

A Columbus police officer arrived at the residence at approximately 4:12 a.m.

At 4:13 a.m., the officer reported shots had been fired. The officer requested an ambulance which arrived on scene approximately one minute later to provide medical care to the suspect.

The suspect was transported to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis where he underwent surgery. At last report, he was believed to be in critical condition.

The officer was not injured in the shooting and has been placed on administrative leave per Columbus Police Department protocol.

This is an active and ongoing criminal investigation by the Indiana State Police. Once the criminal investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Bartholomew County Prosecutor's Office for their review and determination of charges, if any, to be filed.

The name of the suspect in this case had not been released at press time.

The name of the officer involved in this incident may be released by the Columbus Police Department after the Bartholomew County Prosecutor's Office has reviewed the completed case investigation and subsequently authorizes the release of that information. — Information provided