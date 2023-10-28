Update: Officer-involved shooting in Crowell
Update: Officer-involved shooting in Crowell
Upsets can emerge where we least expect them, so we'll have our eye out for major surprises in Week 9.
Victor Wembanyama continues to make the impossible look easy.
With a massive $2 billion reported investment from Google, Anthropic joins OpenAI in reaping the benefits of leadership in the artificial intelligence space, receiving immense sums from the tech giants that couldn't move fast enough themselves. The funding deal, according to sources familiar cited by The Wall Street Journal, reportedly involves $500 million now and up to $1.5 billion later, though subject to what, if any, timing or conditions is unclear. It recalls — though it does not quite match — Microsoft's enormous investment in OpenAI early this year.
When they take the field for Friday's Game 1, the Diamondbacks will trot out an ace and three key lineup pieces acquired through bold like-for-like swaps.
Former Michigan co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss was fired in January for alleged computer access crimes.
Harden will spend the Sixers' season opener away from the team.
Ford Thursday withdrew its full-year results forecast due to the pending ratification of its deal with the UAW, and warned of higher losses on electric vehicles.
Threads now has built-in features for posting GIFs and polls. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the new features on Thursday.
New AI navigation features are coming to Google Maps.
FL Studio 21.2 adds top notch stem separation and FL Cloud with an optional subscription tier.
A long-expected merger of two of the world's biggest memory chip companies -- Western Digital and Japan's Kioxia -- may be hampered by one of Kioxa's shareholders, SK Hynix. "SK Hynix is not agreeing on the deal given the overall impact on the value of the company's investment in Kioxia," chief financial officer of SK Hynix, Woohyun Kim, said on the call. The remark was notable not least because Western Digital and Kioxia have yet to confirm any merger talks officially, and so this gives more velocity to the negotiations.
The 19-year-old sensation made his regular-season debut Wednesday at home against Dallas.
Apple released iOS 17.1 today, bringing improvements to AirDrop, StandBy and Apple Music plus a slew of bug fixes. Now, content sent via AirDrop will keep transferring if the user steps out of AirDrop range.
Apple is planning to update its entire lineup of AirPods over the next two years, according to a Bloomberg report.
Score a pair of AirPods for $99, a 40-inch smart TV for $168 and plenty of gift ideas to give you a head start on holiday shopping.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Whether we like it or not, the leather industry significantly contributes to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and global waste generation. The current methods used to fulfil the increasing demand for leather involve a fairly simple, and completely unsustainable solution: simply raising more livestock (which contribute about 14% of global greenhouse gas emissions).
Overall, European venture capital data is down sharply. After a long stint on Fox News, and a short stint featuring content on X, Tucker Carlson is back with a new venture-backed media company, Last Country. This isn’t the first time Carlson was involved with building a media company from scratch — he co-founded the Daily Caller in 2010 — but the media landscape is a lot different now.
Apple is reportedly set to overhaul the Apple TV app. It plans to cut out the last remnants of iTunes TV and movie rentals, leaving the TV app as the only way to do that.
For OSU and WSU, the clock is ticking in a variety of ways. But there may be a lifeline on the table.