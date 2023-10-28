Update: Officer-involved shooting in Crowell

TechCrunch

A long-expected merger of two of the world's biggest memory chip companies -- Western Digital and Japan's Kioxia -- may be hampered by one of Kioxa's shareholders, SK Hynix. "SK Hynix is not agreeing on the deal given the overall impact on the value of the company's investment in Kioxia," chief financial officer of SK Hynix, Woohyun Kim, said on the call. The remark was notable not least because Western Digital and Kioxia have yet to confirm any merger talks officially, and so this gives more velocity to the negotiations.