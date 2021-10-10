Officer-involved shooting death occurs in Chippewa County

Oct. 9—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chippewa County deputy was in an officer-involved fatal shooting incident Friday night, said Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.

The officer, a sergeant in the department, made a traffic stop of a moped shortly after 7 p.m. Friday in the town of Goetz, near Cadott, Kowalczyk said.

"A physical altercation between the subject and sergeant broke out during the traffic stop and the subject sprayed the sergeant with a substance," according to the press release. "The sergeant discharged their weapon, striking the subject."

EMS provided life-saving measures to the subject, but the subject succumbed to their injuries before arriving at a hospital.

No law enforcement personnel were injured during the incident.

The involved officer from the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office has been placed on administrative leave, per department policy.

Kowalczyk said his office would not be providing any additional details. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation will take over the case, and any further updates will come from that agency, he said.